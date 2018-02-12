Suspect in string of car break-ins arrested

NEW MADISON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies were able to track down a suspect who was involved in a string of car break-ins February 10.

The suspect was reportedly seen in the 100 block of Railroad Street breaking into vehicles and Darke County deputies followed the suspect to the 110 block of West Washington Street where the suspect was last seen.

The deputies were able to recovered some of the items that belonged to the stolen vehicles and they received consent from someone who was at the residence to search the property.

The suspect was arrested and identified as 28-year-old Matthew Spence.

Officials continue to investigate Spence’s involvement with the car break-ins.

Spence is currently in the Darke County Jail and is facing theft charges.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.