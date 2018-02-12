Suspect indicted in shooting death at Dayton apartments

By Published:
JaMichael Howard (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted in a January shooting that killed one and injured another.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday JaMichael L. Howard, 25, has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with the shooting death of Darius Hall, and the shooting of another man on January 23.

Prosecutors say on January 23, after an altercation at the Western Manor Apartments on N. James H. McGee Boulevard, Howard was identified as shooting from the vehicle he was in at people in another vehicle.

Shots struck one of the victims in his back, and Darius Rayshawn Hall was fatally struck by one of the rounds, according to Prosecutors.

READ MORE: Victim identified in deadly Dayton shooting

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Howard on:

  • Two counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault serious physical harm
  • Two counts of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

Each of the counts have 3‐year firearm specifications. In addition, the counts of murder and felonious assault also have 5‐year firearm specifications, because the shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

Howard is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on February 15.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s