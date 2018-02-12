Suspect indicted in shooting death at Dayton apartments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted in a January shooting that killed one and injured another.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Monday JaMichael L. Howard, 25, has been indicted on multiple counts in connection with the shooting death of Darius Hall, and the shooting of another man on January 23.

Prosecutors say on January 23, after an altercation at the Western Manor Apartments on N. James H. McGee Boulevard, Howard was identified as shooting from the vehicle he was in at people in another vehicle.

Shots struck one of the victims in his back, and Darius Rayshawn Hall was fatally struck by one of the rounds, according to Prosecutors.

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Howard on:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

Two counts of Felonious Assault serious physical harm

Two counts of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

Each of the counts have 3‐year firearm specifications. In addition, the counts of murder and felonious assault also have 5‐year firearm specifications, because the shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

Howard is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on February 15.

