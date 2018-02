TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Miami Valley restaurant is hosting an “everything must go” auction.

Tipp O’ The Town family restaurant in Tipp City welcomed patrons to sell off items inside the location.

The public auction started at 11:00 a.m. Monday giving away everything from grills to toasters and more.

The restaurant closed December 31 giving the owner some time to retire, which is ending 29 years of support and service to the Tipp City community..