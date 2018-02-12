Toddler found wandering alone Sunday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A three-year-old girl was found walking alone on Tuttle Avenue around 8:00 pm Sunday.

According to a police report on the incident, officers were called after a man saw the young girl walking in the 1800 block of Tuttle Avenue without an adult present.

The man told police the girl was nearly struck by a car and he took her inside to get the toddler out of the cold. The man knocked on several doors in an attempt to locate the parents but was unsuccessful.

When officers arrived they saw the girl with dirt on her face and wearing a “onesie” that was inside out.

While officers were at the house another child was seen running down the street wearing no shirt and no shoes looking for the little girl.

Police spoke with the 10-year-old boy who told them where he lived and that his parents didn’t know he and his sister were missing. The officers then went to a house in the 1900 block and asked the man there why the children were out unsupervised. According to the report, the man was very agitated and kept saying “it happens.” During the conversation, the man said “then call social services” and tried to close the door.

One of the officers placed his foot in the doorway and told the man to come outside. The man complied and was placed in a police cruiser while officers continued to investigate.

The police report notes that it took approximately one hour for the man to notice the children were missing.

Children’s Services was contacted and a report was made.

The man was given a summons arrest for endangering children.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.