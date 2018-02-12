UD hosts career and internship fair for students and alumni

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students and alumni from a local university will have the opportunity to apply for jobs and internships at a career fair.

The University of Dayton is hosting their Spring Career and Internship Fair Monday.

Students and alumni of all majors are invited to network with future employers who are looking to fill internships, co-op and full-time positions.

Organizers say anyone who is interested in attending the career fair should bring a copy of their resume, a pen and wear business professional attire.

The 2018 Spring Career Fair takes place from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton Marriott. A shuttle will run from noon to 5:30 p.m. from the RecPlex to the Marriott for the event.

Last year more than 160 employers and 1, 415 students attended the career fair Fall 2017. For statistics about the attendance of last year’s fair click on the image.

For more information about the event, click here.

For a list of tips on how to prepare for the career fair, click here.

