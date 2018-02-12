West Carrollton residents can practice putting fires out with new tool

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Fire Department has a new tool for teaching fire extinguisher safety.

The City of West Carrollton said Monday during the Feb. 13 city council meeting, the members of VFW Post 3438 will be recognized for their contribution of a fire extinguisher training system valued at approximately $8,000.

The new BullEx ‘intelligent training system’ includes a refillable water and air-based fire extinguisher system, as well as a propane-based, computer-controlled flame simulator that lets residents practice proper technique for putting out small fires.

“We’ve tried, but not been successful, in securing a grant to purchase the system in the past, so we are very grateful that the VFW offered to donate the funds,” said Fire Chief Chris Barnett.

See the system in action here:

Post Commander Joe Ketring said the donation comes from the post’s charitable account that focuses on both helping veterans in need and serving the local community. Ketring said the post has also recently donated to the Dayton V.A. Hospital and West Carrollton Food Bank.

Ketring said the post also has plans to make donations for a college scholarship to a West Carrollton High School student and to the West Carrollton Police Department.

“It’s important for people to know that we are more than just a bar, we are also a charitable organization,” said Ketring, a 48-year West Carrollton resident, who became the VFW Post 3438 commander in November 2017.