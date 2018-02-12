What to watch: Men’s combined

The combined event features one downhill run, followed later in the day by one slalom run. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

Run 1 (downhill): Monday, Feb. 12, 9:30 p.m. ET

Run 2 (slalom): Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1 a.m. ET

Medal favorites

France’s Alexis Pinturault has topped the World Cup combined standings in four of the last five seasons, but never stood on a podium in the event at an Olympics or Worlds.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria claimed the gold medal at the 2015 World Championships and the silver medal at the 2017 World Championships.

Italy’s Peter Fill leads the World Cup standings in the event entering the 2018 Winter Games.

U.S. athletes to watch

Ted Ligety became the first U.S. Alpine skier to win gold in men’s combined in 2006. He was also the 2013 world champion in the event.

But the 33-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent years. He tore his right ACL in January 2016 and underwent back surgery in January 2017.

“I’m the healthiest I’ve felt in…I don’t know how many years, a long time now,” Ligety said. “I feel heathy and strong.”

Ligety has had success in South Korea. He won a World Cup race for the first time in the country in 2006.

“It’s a hill that suits me,” Ligety said.

Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Jared Goldberg will also represent the U.S. in the event.

Bennett, the tallest U.S. Olympian in Pyeongchang at 6-foot-7, was the top American in the event at the 2017 World Championships, finishing 11th.

Cochran-Siegle, the son of 1972 Olympic slalom champion Barbara Ann Cochran, is making his Olympic debut.

Goldberg finished 11th in the event at the Sochi Games.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Sandro Viletta (Switzerland)

Silver: Ivica Kostelić (Croatia)

Bronze: Christof Innerhofer (Italy)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Luca Aerni (Switzerland)

Silver: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

Bronze: Mauro Caviezel (Switzerland)