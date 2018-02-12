Woman charged with stabbing man after road rage incident

WPRI Staff Published:
Jasmine Carrasquillo. (Photo from New Bedford Police)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in New Bedford have charged a woman with stabbing a man outside a convenience store on Cove Road last Friday.

Jasmine Carrasquillo, 23, is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon (a knife), assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle.

Two vehicles drove into the parking lot of the 7-11 on Cove Road after a road rage incident Friday night, according to a statement from Det. Capt. Steven Vicente. Once inside the store, the victim, a 29-year-old man from New Bedford, got into an argument with a man.

Carrasquillo is accused of pulling out a knife while inside the business and threatening the 29-year-old man. Then, she went outside and stabbed the right front and right rear tires of the man’s car, deflating them.

The 29-year-old man and the man he was arguing with made their way outside. It’s then that Carrasquillo stabbed the 29-year-old man in the torso or stomach area; she then fled from the scene, Det. Capt. Vicente said.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital; his injuries were not life-threatening.

After getting an arrest warrant, police went to Carrasquillo’s home and took her into custody without incident, for arraignment later Thursday at New Bedford District Court.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s