Woman charged with stabbing man after road rage incident

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in New Bedford have charged a woman with stabbing a man outside a convenience store on Cove Road last Friday.

Jasmine Carrasquillo, 23, is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon (a knife), assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle.

Two vehicles drove into the parking lot of the 7-11 on Cove Road after a road rage incident Friday night, according to a statement from Det. Capt. Steven Vicente. Once inside the store, the victim, a 29-year-old man from New Bedford, got into an argument with a man.

Carrasquillo is accused of pulling out a knife while inside the business and threatening the 29-year-old man. Then, she went outside and stabbed the right front and right rear tires of the man’s car, deflating them.

The 29-year-old man and the man he was arguing with made their way outside. It’s then that Carrasquillo stabbed the 29-year-old man in the torso or stomach area; she then fled from the scene, Det. Capt. Vicente said.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital; his injuries were not life-threatening.

After getting an arrest warrant, police went to Carrasquillo’s home and took her into custody without incident, for arraignment later Thursday at New Bedford District Court.