4 vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A police cruiser is damaged after a four cars crash on interstate 70 near Clark County.

According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:00 p.m. on I-70 east near Clark County where a trooper was involved in the crash but was not hurt.

There is no word on any other injuries but the highway is backed up.

Official say this case is still under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for updates as we learn more about this incident.