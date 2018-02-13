Accused West Liberty-Salem shooter due in court

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The teen accused of shooting two classmates at West Liberty-Salem High School is due in court Tuesday morning.

A judge will hear a suppression hearing in the Ely Serna case.

Serna has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the case.

Authorities say Serna opened fire inside West Liberty-Salem High School in January, 2017.

Two students were wounded in the shooting, including one who suffered serious injuries.

A judge previously ruled Serna would be tried as an adult.

In January, a judge declined to send Serna’s case back to juvenile court. Serna’s attorney says the defense will call at least 35 witnesses in the case.

Tuesday’s suppression hearing will be in Champaign County Common Pleas Court in Urbana.

2 NEWS will have a crew inside the courtroom and will provide updates as the story develops.

