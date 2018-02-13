Baby discovered buried in backyard was stillborn, parents say

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The parents of the baby found dead and buried in the backyard of a home told police, the infant was stillborn, and they decided to bury her in the yard.

The infant girl was discovered at a Richland Avenue home, Sunday night.

Detectives say they’re still working to figure out exactly what happened.

Major Adam Colon said: “An infant was believed to have been born on December 21st 2017 – a stilllborn – and then it was buried in the backyard by the parents.”

Colon said the parents told police they didn’t know they were pregnant. And he couldn’t say if the infant was premature.

“We’re only 72 hours into this investigation,” He said. “There’s lots of follow up with potential witnesses. The parents are cooperative at this current time, and we hope they remain cooperative with us.”

The infant was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner. Colon say they’re still waiting for the results of the autopsy.

As of right now, they’re investigating the case as an abuse of a corpse.

“That’s a crime in itself,” Colon said. “Burying a baby or a corpse in a backyard.”

No charges have been filed at this time.

Neighbors say they never expected something like this to happen.

Jessica Pennington lives down the street

“Very scary,” Pennington said when asked about the discovery. “I have two children of my own. Just the thought of a precious baby girl being found buried in her backyard is heartwrenching.”

Mildred Tobin has lived across the street from the home for decades.

“It was really shocking. I couldn’t believe it,” Tobin said. “I called my brother and said ‘hey-there was a baby found in the backyard next to’ – my brother used to live in the house next to it.”

Another neighbor, Gary Gano added: “Stuff like that doesn’t happen around here, very much. It’s very quiet.”