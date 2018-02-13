1 dead, 1 flown to hospital in Clearcreek Twp crash

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Clearcreek Township.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on S.R. 48 near East Lytle Five Points Road. One person is dead at the scene and another was person was taken to the hospital by CareFlight.

According to OSHP, two people were trapped in vehicles and two people were unresponsive. The are no details available on the condition of those people at this time.

OSP is working with other first responders and law enforcement agencies at the scene of the crash.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

