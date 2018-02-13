DPS meets with parents over possible school closures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Parents met with administrators from Dayton Public Schools Monday night to voice concerns over possible school closures.

A group of parents of students at Valerie Elementary School attended a public meeting at the school.

Valerie Elementary is one of nine DPS schools identified as candidates for possible closure.

DPS officials say there are specific reasons why Valerie Elementary appears on that list.

“We’re trying to make sure we have the right number of students as well as the right number of buildings,” DPS interim superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said. “Looking at all the other property we own, the idea of putting $2 million into a building that’s as old as Valerie is a difficult idea to comprehend.”

Lolli says it would be difficult to finance repairs for Valerie Elementary. Low enrollment at the school is an issue as well.

DPS plans to hold more public meetings with parents at the other schools on the list of possible closures. Officials previously met with parents at Westwood Elementary School.

No final decision has been made about which schools will close.

