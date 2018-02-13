Emily Sweeney crashes on final run, reportedly says she “is fine”

Emily Sweeney crashed in her final run of the women’s singles luge on Tuesday in PyeongChang, but suffered no broken bones, according to the team doctor. She walked through the mixed zone unsteadily, but told reporters, “I’m okay.” She was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The crash came on the treacherous stretch of the course from Turn 12 to Turn 9, where multiple athletes have faltered on this course. Sweeney skidded out of the straight after the ninth turn and looped along the next curve, crashing into the wall with her feet.

She took the time to speak with NBC’s Lewis Johnson before heading to the hospital for an X-ray. “I’m very sore,” she said. “I’m pretty stiff. I’m gonna get an X-ray, but I wanted to have the last word. Thank you for all the support. ”

Competition was suspended while medical officials attended to Sweeney. After a few minutes, she was seen sitting under her own power, and was soon walking without assistance, albeit gingerly.

Once she was clear of the course, competition resumed. Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger won gold and American Erin Hamlin finished sixth.

We will update this story as we hear more on Sweeney’s condition.