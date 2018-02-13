Mardi Gras Dishes from Whole Foods

Mini Cajun Shrimp Frittatas

Canola spray oil

2 green and/or yellow bell peppers, finely chopped

1 tablespoon salt-free Cajun seasoning

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided

2 (6-ounce) cans 365 Everyday Value® Wild Caught Tiny Shrimp Packed in Water, rinsed and drained

8 eggs

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray 2 12-mini-muffin tins with oil. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Spray generously with oil, add peppers and cook, stirring often, until golden brown and tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and toss with seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and shrimp; set aside to let cool until warm. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Spoon shrimp mixture into muffin tins, and then pour eggs evenly over the top. Bake until puffed and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve.

Jalapeño Cheese Grits

2 cups quick-cooking grits

2 1/2 cups grated extra-sharp Cheddar

1 stick unsalted butter

1 tablespoon hot sauce

3 large eggs, well beaten

2 jalapenos, finely diced

1/4 cup canned chopped green chiles

Garlic salt

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook the grits according to the directions on the back of the package. Remove from the heat and add next 6 ingredients (Cheddar through chilies). Stir well and season with garlic salt, to taste. Pour into a buttered 9-inch baking dish and bake for 1 hour. Let cool slightly before slicing and serving.

Mardi Gras Style Mimosa

2 1/4 ounces fresh blackberry juice

5 mint leaves

coarse sugar, for muddling

1/4 ounce simple syrup

dry champagne, well-chilled

fresh blackberries, for garnish

spearmint sprig, for garnish

Method:

Add juice, mint, and coarse sugar to a cocktail shaker and muddle to release mint oils. Add simple syrup and shake well. Strain mixture into a champagne glass and top off with champagne. Garnish with fresh blackberries and/or mint sprig and serve.