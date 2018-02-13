Mardi Gras Drinks

Traditional Hurricane:
2 oz light rum
2 oz dark rum
2 oz passion fruit juice
1 oz orange juice
½ oz fresh lime juice
1 Tablespoon simple syrup
1 Tablespoon grenadine
Glass: Hurricane
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Orange and a cherry
Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing tin over ice. Shake well for 20 – 30 seconds. The strain into the hurricane glass over fresh ice. Garnish with the cherry and orange and serve.
Sazerac:
1 cube sugar
1½ ounces rye whiskey or brandy
¼ ounce absinthe
3 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters
Lemon peel
Glass: Old Fashioned
Ice: None
Garnish: Lemon peel
In an Old-Fashioned glass muddle a sugar cube with a few drops of water. Add several small ice cubes and the rye whiskey, and the Peychaud’s bitters. Stir well and strain into a second, chilled, Old-Fashioned glass in which you have rolled around a few drops of absinthe until its inside is thoroughly coated, pouring off the excess. Garnish with a twist of lemon peel.