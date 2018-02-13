Mardi Gras Drinks

By Published:

Traditional Hurricane:

2 oz light rum
2 oz dark rum
2 oz passion fruit juice
1 oz orange juice
½ oz fresh lime juice
1 Tablespoon simple syrup
1 Tablespoon grenadine

Glass: Hurricane
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Orange and a cherry

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing tin over ice. Shake well for 20 – 30 seconds. The strain into the hurricane glass over fresh ice. Garnish with the cherry and orange and serve.

Sazerac:

1 cube sugar
1½ ounces rye whiskey or brandy
¼ ounce absinthe
3 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters
Lemon peel

Glass: Old Fashioned
Ice: None
Garnish: Lemon peel

In an Old-Fashioned glass muddle a sugar cube with a few drops of water. Add several small ice cubes and the rye whiskey, and the Peychaud’s bitters. Stir well and strain into a second, chilled, Old-Fashioned glass in which you have rolled around a few drops of absinthe until its inside is thoroughly coated, pouring off the excess. Garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s