Mardi Gras Drinks

Traditional Hurricane:

2 oz light rum

2 oz dark rum

2 oz passion fruit juice

1 oz orange juice

½ oz fresh lime juice

1 Tablespoon simple syrup

1 Tablespoon grenadine

Glass: Hurricane

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Orange and a cherry

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing tin over ice. Shake well for 20 – 30 seconds. The strain into the hurricane glass over fresh ice. Garnish with the cherry and orange and serve.

Sazerac:

1 cube sugar

1½ ounces rye whiskey or brandy

¼ ounce absinthe

3 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Lemon peel

Glass: Old Fashioned

Ice: None

Garnish: Lemon peel

In an Old-Fashioned glass muddle a sugar cube with a few drops of water. Add several small ice cubes and the rye whiskey, and the Peychaud’s bitters. Stir well and strain into a second, chilled, Old-Fashioned glass in which you have rolled around a few drops of absinthe until its inside is thoroughly coated, pouring off the excess. Garnish with a twist of lemon peel.