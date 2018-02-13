Mont. Co. Sheriff to talk about recent Miami Valley drug bust

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff is hosting a news conferences about a recent drug bust served by the Miami Valley Bulk Currency Smuggling Task Force.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer will talk about how several agencies within the task force confiscated the drugs.

The news conference will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Township Substation.

