Montgomery Co. takes action against opioid manufacturers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chief of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Civil Divison and the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners said Tuesday they are taking action against individuals and entities related to the marketing, prescribing, distribution, or sale of opioids.

The prosecutor’s office along with the County commission argue drug companies and doctors are the ones responsible for creating the epidemic-which has cost the county millions of dollars.

Last year, the county spent $3.5 million on treatment resources and another $275,000 dollars on hiring three new coroner investigators to help keep up with the growing number of overdose deaths.

They say now is the time for the drug companies to start paying up.

Assistant Prosecutor Montgomery said, “Our goal is to hold the companies responsible for this problem accountable through civil litigation. The overprescribing of these powerful and

addictive drugs to patients, while failing to disclose the risks involved by taking these drugs leads to patients who become addicted.”

