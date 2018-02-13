Police identify remains found in Youngstown as those of missing woman

WKBN Staff Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they’ve identified skeletal remains found in the city as those of a missing Youngstown woman.

Police confirmed that remains found last month at Kensington Avenue and Halleck Street belong to Jacyln Bluhm.

Bluhm was last seen on May 20 and was reported missing four days later after family members couldn’t reach her. Her car — a silver 2012 Chevy Cruze — was found four weeks later on Belden Avenue, on the south side of Youngstown.

Youngstown Police Detective Ronald Barber talked to WKBN about Bluhm’s disappearance last year, saying that Bluhm hadn’t used her cell phone and no one had seen her.

The family said Bluhm was going to visit her father in Andover, Ohio. She didn’t get there and didn’t return home.

The circumstances regarding her death are unknown at this time, but police are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Barber at 330-742-8255.

