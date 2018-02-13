Shaun White first after halfpipe qualifying

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Marcel Hirscher of Austria has won the men’s Alpine combined event, the first career Olympic gold medal for one of skiing’s greats.

Hirscher used his elite skills in the slalom leg to rise from 12th place after the opening run of downhill.

His combined two-run time was 0.23 seconds faster than silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France. Another Frenchman, Victor Muffat-Jeandet, took bronze, 1.02 behind Hirscher.

The fastest downhill racer, Thomas Dressen of Germany, dropped to ninth place, trailing Hirscher by 2.44. Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway did not even bother to race the slalom despite placing second in downhill.

Hirscher has a record six overall World Cup titles as the season’s best all-round skier, and four career world championships gold medals.

But he had taken just a silver medal — in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics — from two previous Winter Games.

Winter Games – Tuesday, 2/13 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Arielle Gold of the United States warms up prior to the Women's Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Shaun White of the United States warms ahead of the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Qualification on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Jake Pates of the United States competes during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Qualification on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Chase Josey of the United States during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Qualification on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Qualification on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Shaun White of the United States looks on following his first run during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Qualification on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Chloe Kim of USA takes 1st place, Jiayu Liu of China takes 2nd place, Arielle Gold of USA takes 3rd place during the Snowboarding Women's Halfpipe Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Silver medalist Jiayu Liu of China, gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States and bronze medalist Arielle Gold of the United States pose during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Chloe Kim of the United States reacts to her first run score during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Kelly Clark of the United States competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING:

No American woman has ever won an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing.

But there is at least a fighting chance that drought could come to an end on Tuesday night in the women’s classic sprint at the Pyeongchang Games.

The United States boasts three of the top 10 cross-country sprinters in the World Cup rankings entering the race — Sophie Caldwell (third), Sadie Bjornsen (seventh) and Jessica Diggins (ninth).

The only American ever to win a medal in cross-country skiing was Bill Koch, who took home a silver in 1976.

MEN’S HALFPIPE:

Shaun White has won halfpipe qualifying at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games and will drop in last for what’s shaping up as an epic final.

The two-time gold medalist scored a 98.5 to edge Australia’s Scotty James for the prime spot in Wednesday’s three-run final.

Sochi silver medalist Ayumu Hirano of Japan finished third.

Hirano won the Winter X Games last month with back-to-back 1440-degree double corks, a combination that had never been successfully landed in competition. White has said he’s working on the same tricks, while James has the most technically on-point package in the game.

Also in the 12-man final will be Americans Ben Ferguson, Jake Pates and Chase Josey.

MEN’S HOCKEY:

Ryan Zapolski will start in goal for the U.S. men’s hockey team in its opener against Slovenia.

USA Hockey announced the decision Tuesday, removing the kind of intrigue the women’s team had before naming Maddie Rooney.

Zapolski was the no-doubt No. 1 goaltender. He was the first player late general manager Jim Johannson brought up to coach Tony Granato last summer. The 31-year-old from Erie, Pennsylvania, has been one of the best players in the Kontinental Hockey League this season.

DOWNHILL SKIING:

Making good use of the No. 1 starting bib, Thomas Dressen of Germany leads the downhill run of the combined event that opened the wind-buffeted Olympic program in Alpine skiing.

Dressen was 0.07 seconds faster than Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway, and 0.13 ahead of Matthias Mayer of Austria, the 2014 Olympic champion in downhill.

The world’s best slalom skier, Marcel Hirscher, is well placed with just 1.32 to make up in his specialized discipline later this afternoon. The gold medalist will be the skier with the fastest combined time.

The wind was again a factor at Jeongseon. Gusts higher up the mountain forced organizers to lower the start, cutting 20 seconds from the downhill. Racers were also guided to a safer line cresting the jumps.

One medal contender, Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, said he was not happy with the conditions, after being fourth-fastest, 0.27 behind Dressen.

Hirscher wore bib No. 2, and gusts appeared to get stronger during a 15-minute delay caused by the third racer, Russian Pavel Trickichev, crashing out.

Lower-ranked skiers in a 65-man lineup were yet to start.

SPEEDSKATING:

Three events into the Olympic speedskating competition and the Americans remain off the podium.

Their results so far recall four years ago in Sochi when the U.S. team was blanked, a stunning result for a sport that has earned America’s most Winter Olympic medals.

The latest setback came Monday night when world champion Heather Bergsma finished eighth in the 1,500 meters. Brittany Bowe had the highest U.S. finish of fifth, while Mia Manganello was 22nd out of 26 skaters.

Bergsma faded badly on her last lap, with her time going up 3 seconds from her previous lap.

Next up is the men’s 1,500 on Tuesday, with two-time silver medalist Shani Davis in his fifth Olympics. However, the 35-year-old skater appears to be a long shot to medal based on his recent results. Brian Hansen and Joey Mantia will try to reverse the U.S. fortunes, too.

ALPINE SKIING:

Alpine skiing is finally under way under blue skies and sunshine at the wind-buffeted Pyeongchang Olympics.

Thomas Dressen of Germany was the first racer in the downhill portion of the men’s Alpine combined event in Jeongseon.

The wind is again a factor after forcing organizers to postpone other events earlier in the week.

Gusts higher up the mountain forced organizers to lower the start, cutting 20 seconds from the run. The gates were also moved to let racers take a safer line cresting the jumps.

The third starter, Russian Pavel Trikhichev, crashed out and slid into the safety fences after his left ski hooked a gate. The race was delayed. Trikhichev, the only Russian athlete in the race, was able to stand but it’s not clear how badly he was hurt.

A slalom leg will be raced in the afternoon, and the Olympic champion is the skier with the fastest combined time.

Men’s combined was supposed to be the third event on the Alpine program. The men’s downhill and women’s giant slalom have been postponed until Thursday.

WOMEN’S HALFPIPE:

Chloe Kim’s coronation is complete.

The 17-year-old from Torrance, California, dominated the Olympic women’s halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, soaring to a gold medal four years in the making.

Kim put up a score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs and then bettered it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her final run with the gold already well in hand. With members of her family in the stands, including her South Korean grandmother, Kim put on a show that delivered on her considerable pre-Olympic hype.

Liu Jiayu took silver with an 89.75 to become the first Chinese snowboarder to medal at the Olympics.

American Arielle Gold, who pondered retirement last summer, edged teammate and three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark for bronze.

MIXED DOUBLES CURLING:

A team of Russian athletes have won the bronze medal in mixed doubles curling after beating Norway 8-4 and recovering from a rare tumble on the ice.

The Russians’ win on Tuesday gives them the distinction of nabbing the first-ever Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling. The event is making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

The most dramatic moment of the match came in the third end, or round. Russia’s Anastasia Bryzgalova was strategizing with her teammate Aleksandr Krushelnitckii when she suddenly seemed to lose her footing. She recovered but seconds later, her foot went flying out from under her. She promptly landed on her backside.

It is very rare for a curler to fall in professional curling.

Canada will face off against Switzerland later Tuesday in the mixed doubles gold medal match.

SHORT-TRACK SPEEDSKATING:

The first doping case of the Pyeongchang Olympics has been announced.

Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito has tested positive for acetalozamide, a diuretic that is also a masking agent which can disguise the use of other banned substances.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Saito “accepted on a voluntary basis to be provisionally suspended and to leave the Olympic Village.”

Saito did not race in any event before the test result from a pre-competition sample was confirmed.

CAS says its judging panel handling Olympic doping cases will issue a final verdict after the games are over.

The highest court in world sports handles the prosecution of doping cases, and the International Olympic Committee is responsible for testing athletes.

In a statement, Saito denied intentionally doping and said he was “extremely shocked” by the results.

“I have never considered doping. I have never used anabolic steroids so I have never needed to try to hide it,” he said in the statement.

He said he accepted the provisional suspension because “I do not want to be a disturbance to my teammates competing at the Olympic Games … and will leave the team and the athletes village voluntarily.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.