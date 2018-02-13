State police: Children ejected from SUV in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say children were ejected from an SUV in a crash Monday evening on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

A female driving a 2004 Ford Expedition west on I-64 reportedly tried to avoid traffic that was braking suddenly, and hit a 2005 Mercedes-Benz

State police say the Ford overturned after the impact, ejecting two possibly three children. The driver and three children were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, but the severity of their injuries ws unknown.

Another person who was inside the Ford — only described as a black male — limped away from the scene, according to state police.

All lanes were blocked for several moments while crews worked to clear the crash.

Video from VDOT’s traffic cameras showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene, with traffic getting by in the far right lane.

The driver of the Mercedes, a male, was also taken to Riverside with injuries described as not life-threatening.

State police say charges are pending.

