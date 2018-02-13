Students hold vigil to remember 16-year-old killed in crash

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Students came together Tuesday night at Dayton Christian School for a special vigil to remember 16-year-old Thomas Williamitis, who was killed a crash Tuesday morning.

The principal at Dayton Christian School says Williamitis was a fun-loving, actively involved student who was loved by many of his classmates. He was a member of the marching band and the wrestling team.

Music and prayer brought loved ones in grief together Tuesday night at Dayton Christian School. The auditorium was full of students reeling from a tough morning after being told their fellow classmate was killed in a crash.

“When the name was released and they were told emotions instantly hit,” Principal James Holliday said. “Students definitely had some tough moments.”

The 4-car crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 48 near East Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township. Troopers say at some point Williamitis went left of center, crashing head-on into a car traveling southbound. Then struck again head-on by a car going northbound.

As students come to grips with the tragedy, Principal Holliday says Williamitis will be deeply missed.

“He was well-loved by his classmates,” Holliday said. “He was in the marching band. He had joined the wrestling team and was showing extreme promise. He was also in the industrial arts program and has really taken a knack there too and showed some leadership in that class.”

Students are now leaning on each other for support and trying to make sense of what’s happen, holding on to the memories they have left.

“A guy that brings joy that is not here anymore it hits really really hard,” Holliday said. “And deep to the heart.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expense. To donate, click here.

