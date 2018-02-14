Charter school asks DPS to continue sponsorship

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton charter school is asking the Dayton Public School Board to change its mind.

In December, the Dayton Public School Board voted to discontinue sponsorship funding for the Dayton Business Technology School.

At a review meeting Tuesday night, officials from the charter school made a pitch to the board to reconsider that decision and continue sponsorship funding.

Charter school officials say some students are at-risk youth who might not fit well in a traditional classroom setting.

“If they don’t continue with this school, they’re probably not going to make it at a traditional school setting,” Dayton Business Technology School President Dan Bitler said. “We’re going to have 150 kids who are not going to have a really good option going forward staring in 2019.

If DPS doesn’t renew funding, Bitler says the charter school will have until mid-April to find another sponsor.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.