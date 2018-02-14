Connecticut woman arrested for pooping in cul-de-sac three times in same month

By Published:
Holly Malone

AST GRANBY, CT (WCMH) — A Connecticut woman has been arrested after she defecated in a cul-de-sac three times in a month, according to NBC New York.

The investigation began in November, when a resident found needles and feces on the cul-de-sac. Police looked into the situation and determined the feces was human, and also found toilet paper in the area.

More feces were found in the road Nov. 16, and a motion-activated camera was placed in the area to help identify the suspect.

On Dec. 5, after a third time residents found poop on the cul-de-sac, police were able to identify 43-year-old Holly Malone as a suspect based on her vehicle.

Authorities say Malone admitted to being the source of feces found in the road. Malone reportedly said she did it because she could not make it to her destination or a bathroom in time.

She said she is lactose intolerant and is not supposed to eat or drink dairy products, but occasionally does.

She was charged with second-degree breach of peace. Bond was set at $500 and she is due in court on March 1.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s