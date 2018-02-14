Cordray accepts endorsement of 3rd former rival in Ohio race

By Published:
Richard Cordray. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A third Democrat has left Ohio’s governor’s race and endorsed former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.

Ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich’s anticipated withdrawal Wednesday left no woman leading a Democratic ticket — but she, Cordray and Cordray’s female running mate said that doesn’t mean women will play a back seat role.

Cordray dismissed as “dumb” a rival’s suggestion that party insiders are forcing aside qualified candidates to help hand him the nomination. He said he’s gathering them into a coalition that can win against Republicans.

Pillich and former U.S. Rep. and running mate Betty Sutton pushed back on questions of the gender optics of their decisions.

Sutton said the 58-year-old Cordray has “earned his way” to topping the ticket through decades of public service at the local, state and federal levels.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s