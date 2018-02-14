Dayton Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Veteran has something special to celebrate today.

World War II Veteran and Former P.O.W. Charles Krandall is turning 100-years-old.

The Dayton VA put together a birthday party for him and Krandall shared several memories from being in the service.

