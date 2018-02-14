Dutch dominance continues: ter Mors wins 1000m gold

Jorien ter Mors (NED) wins the gold medal in the 1000m after finishing in an Olympic record time of 1:13.56.

“I’m really happy. I worked really hard. I had a lot of struggles at the beginning of the season. Did some changes towards the Olympics and it paid off so happy to be here (as) Olympic champion. It means a lot,” ter Mors said after her win.

The Netherlands have won all five speed skating gold medals so far and have won nine speed skating medals overall in PyeongChang.

Ter Mors adds another gold medal to her Sochi 1500m and team pursuit medals. The Dutch skater notably competes in both short and long track. Ter mors is a member of the Dutch 3000m relay team and will likely compete in the relay B Final on Feb 20.

Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi followed ter Mors on the podium. Japanese women have won 3 medals in speed skating in PyeongChang. Prior to these Games, they had only won 4 Olympic women’s speed skating medals total.

Ireen Wuest raced in the fourth pair and set the pace for the rest of the field early. In the end, the most decorated Olympic skater ever finished in ninth. It is the first time Wuest has not won a medal in an Olympic event she has competed in since 2010.

The United States’ struggles in speed skating continued as pre-race favorites Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe were able to win medals. No American woman has won an Olympic speed skating medal since 2002 and the U.S. has not won an Olympic speed skating medal since 2010.

Bergsma was in the final heat of the event and was unable to earn a spot on the podium with a time of 1:15.15.

Brittany Bowe finished in 1:14. 36, placing her in second-place after her race. Unforutnately, as was the case in the 1500m Bowe was moved off the podium late and finished in fourth.

Bergsma and Bowe will have another chance to end the medal drought in the 500m on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 6:00 a.m. ET.

The 1000m was Jerica Tandiman’s (USA) second and final event of her inaguaral Games. The Utah natived finished in 28th place with a time of 1:18.02.