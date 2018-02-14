Ever wonder what it’s like to catch big air on the slopes? Virtual reality brings the slopes right to you.

You don’t have to wonder anymore about what it’s like to be on the slopes like Red Gerard and Jessika Jenson.

Virtual reality brings the slopes right to you.

The clips below allow you to feel like you are competing in a Men’s or Women’s slopestyle run. Experience all the flips and tricks just like an Olympic snowboarder would without ever actually having to hit the slopes. You can experience it all from your mobile device!

Women’s Slopestyle:

Men’s SlopeStyle

Throughout the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC will be providing more than 50 hours of live virtual reality coverage powered by Intel true VR. Each night a different sport will be available for you to experience.

How do I access this you might ask?

It’s easy. No goggles needed for this one. Just download the NBC Sports VR app to your smartphone. It’s that simple.

Here’s the full VR programming schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET) Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.* Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training) 9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m. Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free) 8:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women’s Runs) 6:20 a.m. Figure Skating (Men’s Free) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track (Men’s and Women’s) 5 a.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 — — Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team) 7:30 a.m. Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m. Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay