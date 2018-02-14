Flyers fall at George Mason 85-67

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDTN) – Darrell Davis recorded 19 points and six rebounds as the Dayton Flyers fell to the George Mason Patriots, 85-67.
Josh Cunningham scored 15, nine of those coming off of free throws, as the Flyers drop to 11-14 overall and 5-8 in the Atlantic 10.
FIRST HALF
- The Flyers trailed 36-27 at the half.
- Dayton led 14-8 early before going scoreless in a five-minute stretch to allow the Patriots to take their first lead, 16-14 with 8:34 to go.
- Tied at 25-25, George Mason went on an 11-2 run to close the half.
SECOND HALF
- George Mason led 57-42 at the 12:31 mark after hitting six consecutive field goals, three from 3-point range.
- The Flyers cold streak continued midway through the half not converting a field goal for a stretch of 5:11.
- George Mason shot 54 percent from the field in the second half and 6 of 7 from 3-point range.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- John Crosby, Jalen Crutcher and Matej Svoboda scored seven points apiece.
- Darrell Davis and Cunningham have scored in double figures in 14 straight contests, Cunningham in 17 of the last 18 games.
- Dayton drops to 1-8 on the road this season and has lost five straight.
- Overall, George Mason shot 51 percent from the field and 10 of 19 from three-point range.
- The loss snapped Dayton’s seven-game winning streak against George Mason.
- Dayton has allowed 70 or more points in every Atlantic 10 road contest this year.