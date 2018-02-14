Flyers fall at George Mason 85-67

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDTN) – Darrell Davis recorded 19 points and six rebounds as the Dayton Flyers fell to the George Mason Patriots, 85-67.

Josh Cunningham scored 15, nine of those coming off of free throws, as the Flyers drop to 11-14 overall and 5-8 in the Atlantic 10.

FIRST HALF

The Flyers trailed 36-27 at the half.

Dayton led 14-8 early before going scoreless in a five-minute stretch to allow the Patriots to take their first lead, 16-14 with 8:34 to go.

Tied at 25-25, George Mason went on an 11-2 run to close the half.

SECOND HALF

George Mason led 57-42 at the 12:31 mark after hitting six consecutive field goals, three from 3-point range.

The Flyers cold streak continued midway through the half not converting a field goal for a stretch of 5:11.

George Mason shot 54 percent from the field in the second half and 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

John Crosby, Jalen Crutcher and Matej Svoboda scored seven points apiece.

Darrell Davis and Cunningham have scored in double figures in 14 straight contests, Cunningham in 17 of the last 18 games.

Dayton drops to 1-8 on the road this season and has lost five straight.

Overall, George Mason shot 51 percent from the field and 10 of 19 from three-point range.

The loss snapped Dayton’s seven-game winning streak against George Mason.

Dayton has allowed 70 or more points in every Atlantic 10 road contest this year.