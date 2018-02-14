How to talk to your kids about school shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday’s mass shooting can be tough to explain to young kids so we reached out to doctors at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Assuring kids they’re safe is most important. According to a psychologist at Dayton Children’s, shootings, especially in schools, can keep from feeling safe enough to go so doctors say it’s key to explain the precautions already in place to protect them.

“Reassure them that the parents, teachers and principals,” Dr. Julie Stucke said. “And police are doing everything they can to keep kids safe.”

The news of the chaos in Florida will likely reach kids before parents can talk to them so Dr. Stucke with Dayton Children’s says don’t hesitate to ask them about the news and answer their questions.

“Kids are often feeling like these things are happening all the time and they are happening more than we are used,” Dr. Stucke said. “To so it’s really important for parents to assure their kids that these events are still very rare.”

Dr. Stucke says to best understand how kids are doing, watch the coverage with them and listen to any of their concerns.

“Providing that reassurance is very important,” Dr. Stucke said. “And giving them the opportunity to talk to them about how they’re feeling and the fears they might be having.”

Also, keep a close eye on your’s children’s anxiety.

“Hear what they’re saying,” Dr. Stucke said. “Sometimes parents get really anxious about these situations and so kids can pick up on that so parents need to keep their own anxiety in check.”