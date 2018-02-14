How to talk to your kids about school shootings

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday’s mass shooting can be tough to explain to young kids so we reached out to doctors at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Assuring kids they’re safe is most important. According to a psychologist at Dayton Children’s, shootings, especially in schools, can keep from feeling safe enough to go so doctors say it’s key to explain the precautions already in place to protect them.

“Reassure them that the parents, teachers and principals,” Dr. Julie Stucke said. “And police are doing everything they can to keep kids safe.”

The news of the chaos in Florida will likely reach kids before parents can talk to them so Dr. Stucke with Dayton Children’s says don’t hesitate to ask them about the news and answer their questions.

“Kids are often feeling like these things are happening all the time and they are happening more than we are used,” Dr. Stucke said. “To so it’s really important for parents to assure their kids that these events are still very rare.”

Dr. Stucke says to best understand how kids are doing, watch the coverage with them and listen to any of their concerns.

“Providing that reassurance is very important,” Dr. Stucke said. “And giving them the opportunity to talk to them about how they’re feeling and the fears they might be having.”

Also, keep a close eye on your’s children’s anxiety.

“Hear what they’re saying,” Dr. Stucke said. “Sometimes parents get really anxious about these situations and so kids can pick up on that so parents need to keep their own anxiety in check.”

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s