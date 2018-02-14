Jeff Ruby to host fundraiser for slain Ohio officers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) One steakhouse owner is raising money for the Westerville Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Our sister station in Cincinnati, WLWT, reports Jeff Ruby will donate all the money spent at his four steakhouses one day next month to the families of the two Columbus-area police officers who were killed Saturday.

His steakhouses in Cincinnati, Columbus, Louisville and Nashville will be open Sunday, March 4 for benefits for the families of officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

All the money spent at the four steakhouses that night will go to the families, Ruby said.

“Along with the rest of the nation, we were heartbroken to learn of this tragedy,” said Ruby. “These heroes made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community, basically responding to what they thought was a call for help.”

Reservations can be made at the Cincinnati Jeff Ruby Steakhouse at 513-784-1200.

Get more info about the fundraisers at Jeff Ruby’s website.

