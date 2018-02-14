Loaded gun found in student’s backpack in school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sheriff Deputies say a loaded handgun was found in a backpack at a Harrison Township school Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office report, a small Ruger LCP .380 pistol was found in a backpack as the student was getting homework out for the teacher at Timber Lane Learning Center, which is part of the Northridge School District.

The Northridge Safety and Security Director contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and reported a student had brought a gun to school.

The report says the student said, “Oh no my Dad left his gun in my bag.”

The gun was in a holster and loaded with six rounds in the magazine, according to the report.

The report says the parent is a Concealed Carry permit holder and has no criminal history.

According to the report, the father immediately told deputies the gun was his and he normally keeps it under the seat in his car. The father said he must have pushed the weapon farther back into the backpack behind his seat.

The Sheriff’s Office says no charges will be filed and the case is closed.

The school district says two phone calls went out notifying parents Tuesday night. The Superintendent spent Wednesday morning greeting parents and ensuring they were aware of the situation.

