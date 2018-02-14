Longer days mean spring is not far behind

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  While it’s technically still winter, there is one sign that spring is not far away. We’re seeing more daylight.

You may have noticed the sun rising a little earlier and setting a little later – it’s a true sign that spring is right around the corner.

Sunrise or sunset is when the upper edge of the sun is on the horizon. It may take up to 60 minutes for it to get completely dark.

Today February 14th, our sunrise was at 7:30 a.m. and will set at 6:12 p.m. giving us 10 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

By March 1st the sunrises at 7:10 a.m. and sets at 6:29 p.m. giving us 11 hours and 19 minutes. Daylight Saving Time on March 11th is when we see a big difference. The sun rises just a few minutes before 8 a.m. and sets around 7:40 p.m.
On the first day of spring we see around 12 hours of daylight with the sun rising at 7:40 a.m. and setting just before 8 p.m.

So from now until March 1st we will gain about 27 minutes. From now until the first day of spring we’ll gain about an hour and 17 minutes of sunlight.

Now the daylight will continue to increase until we get to the longest day of the year which is the summer solstice.

