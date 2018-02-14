Man accused of selling gun used to kill police due in court

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A judge plans to consider bond for a man accused of providing the gun used in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers.

Federal prosecutors say Gerald Lawson, of suburban Cleveland, bought the handgun for shooting suspect Quentin Smith last summer.

A criminal complaint filed against Lawson in federal court says Smith gave Lawson the money to buy the gun along with $100 for completing the transaction.

The 30-year-old Lawson is due in federal court on Wednesday where prosecutors are expected to argue against granting him bond.

Court records do not list an attorney for Lawson. He has not yet been required to enter a plea.

As a felon, previously convicted of burglary, Smith was prevented from having a weapon.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s