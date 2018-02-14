Man arrested after teen found chained to punching bag

By Published:
Carlos Alvarez

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after a teenager was found chained to a punching bag in Land O’ Lakes.

Deputies were called to a home in Land O’ Lakes on Tuesday and found the 17-year-old boy chained at the ankle to a heavy punching bag that weighed approximately 150 pounds. Authorities say the boy also had signs of physical abuse.

Firefighters responding to the scene cut the chain and determined the teen did not need medical treatment.

Deputies later arrested 42-year-old Carlos Alvarez at a nearby park.

According to an arrest report, Alvarez hit the boy with a belt and punched him multiple times in the face and body.

Deputies say he had been doing it since Sunday when the teenager returned after running away.

Alvarez was charged with aggravated child abuse and taken to the Pasco County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to release more information about the case on Wednesday afternoon.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s