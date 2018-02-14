Mayor Whaley State of the City address set for Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mayor Nan Whaley will give her annual update on Dayton Wednesday morning.

The mayor will give a review of how Dayton’s government faired in 2017.

She’ll also announce her goals for the year ahead.

The State of the City address will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at city hall.

2 NEWS will live stream Whaley’s speech on WDTN.com.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.