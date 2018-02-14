‘PC Bangs’ make South Korea heaven for gamers

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WAVY) – “This is a heaven for men or women.”

But if you look around Game-in-us, heaven is mostly filled with guys.

Seoul — and every other city in South Korea — is dotted with these game rooms, known as “PC bangs.”

“It’s very popular in South Korea to play online games here,” said Kyoung Seok Kim.

Kim says he spends about two or three hours at a time here – and that’s moderation by his standards.

“But some maniacs or nerds, they play like 10 hours,” he said.

Even with less time to play, Kim and his friends are devoted gamers.

“When the classes end and we go home, we don’t go home,” Kim said. “This is our home.”

It may sound intense, but Kim says it’s always a good time — win or lose.