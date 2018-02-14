P&G Family home is great escape at PyeongChang Olympics

[WATCH VIDEO: Tap or Click here to tour the P&G House in PyeongChang]

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) — It’s considered a home away from home for Team USA and their families during the Olympics.

Since the Vancouver Olympics in 2010, Proctor and Gamble has been able to design and run a home with family in mind. The P&G home is a place where beauty consultations can be scheduled and relaxation is key.

You can grab a cup of coffee, a bite to eat and even take a quick nap in a giant bean bag chair.

This facility is open to all members of Team USA and their families and friends.

“It’s a really wonderful escape from the pressures of getting to a foreign country and operating in an unusual format,” said Phil Duncan, global design officer at P&G.

The month of February has been fun, but stressful for both the athletes and their parents as Olympic competition begins to heat up.

After a hot meal, they can head upstairs to be pampered while enjoying one of the best views in PyeongChang.

“It’s a real privilege to play a small part in celebrating moms and their families who have raised these amazing people to be Olympians,” Duncan said.