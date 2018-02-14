PHOTOS: Team USA hockey falls in OT against Slovenia

Nexstar Published:
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Jonathon Blum #24 of the United States and Anze Kuralt #92 of Slovenia collide during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 14, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — American men’s hockey team opened Olympic competition with a 3-2 loss Wednesday.

Team USA gave up two goals in the third period which allowed Slovenia to tie the game. The winning goal came in overtime.

Team USA falls to Slovenia

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s