Police look for suspect who allegedly stole 25 cartons of cigarettes

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole at least 25 cartons of cigarettes from a gas station in Beavercreek.

The Beavercreek Police Department says the suspected walked into the Speedway Gas Station on February 13 around 4:30 p.m. where he allegedly stole the cartons of cigarettes.

For more information about the suspect, click here.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Beavercreek Police Department at 426-1255 or you can leave an anonymous tip at their website here.