KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing around $4,500 in gold coins.

The Kettering Police Department says the two suspects went to Belmont Coin and Jewelry on January 12 around 4:00 p.m. where they allegedly stole the gold coins.

Police continue to look for information about these suspects and want to identify them.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at 296-2555.