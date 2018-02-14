Report of active shooter at Broward County high school: Injuries reported, shooter at large

By Published: Updated:

 

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking people to stay away from a high school in Broward County Wednesday afternoon because of a possible active shooter, NBC 6 in Miami reported.

It may be an active shooter with the person still on campus.

Officers responded to the school at 5901 Pine Island Road for the reported shooting, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said.

There were reports of victims, BSO officials said.

Several students could be seen walking and running along the road, past those injured, WSVN reported.

No other information was immediately available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s