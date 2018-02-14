Report of active shooter at Broward County high school: Injuries reported, shooter at large

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking people to stay away from a high school in Broward County Wednesday afternoon because of a possible active shooter, NBC 6 in Miami reported.

It may be an active shooter with the person still on campus.

Officers responded to the school at 5901 Pine Island Road for the reported shooting, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said.

There were reports of victims, BSO officials said.

Several students could be seen walking and running along the road, past those injured, WSVN reported.

No other information was immediately available.