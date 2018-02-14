Second man sent to prison for 2016 robbery spree, shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man was sent to prison for a crime spree in 2016 that ended in the death of a Dayton man.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Wednesday that Ryshon Lee Steele, 18, of Dayton, was sentenced to 25 years‐to‐life in prison for committing multiple armed robberies and for the shooting death of one of their victims, John Madden, III, which happened on November 12, 2016.

A co‐defendant, Klone Snowden, was convicted and sentenced to 15 years‐to‐life on February 7 for his actions.

During the days of November 11‐13, 2016, Steele and Snowden drove around and randomly stopped and robbed victims at gunpoint in the areas of Grand Avenue and Broadway Street, and in the area of West Second Street and West First Street.

Steele and Snowden committed a carjacking on Sundale Drive near Germantown Street. On Saturday, November 12, 2016, during a robbery outside the AM/PM Mini Market at 2317 Salem Avenue, 24‐year‐old John Madden, III was shot and killed. After the shooting, the victim was robbed of his money.

On August 25, Steele was found guilty on counts of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and receiving stolen property. Wednesday, he was sentenced to a total of 25 years‐to‐life in prison.

On January 25, 2018, defendant Snowden was found guilty on counts of murder, aggravated robbery, and intimidation of a witness. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years‐to‐life in prison on February 7.