Shelling sets record as Swiss defeat Sweden

In a physical and penalty filled affair, Switzerland came out on top with a 2-1 win over Sweden and will advance to play the fourth place team of Group A on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the women’s hockey tournament in PyeongChang.

With the win Florence Shelling has surpassed Canada’s Kim St.Pierre for the Olympic record for wins in the tournament. Shelling now holds the record with nine. 

Switzerland’s Alina Muller opened the score with her power play goal at 13:51 of the second period. 

With her sixth tally of the tournament, Muller now holds the lead for goals scored in the Olympics thus far. The 19 year old is only three goals shy of tying the Olympic record which was set in 2010 by Canada’s Meghan Agosta and Switzerland’s Stephanie Marty.

 
Sweden’s lone goal of the game came at 7:35 of the third period when Anna Borqvist capitalized on the man advantage to tie the game. 
 
Pheobe Staenz secured the win for Switzerland with her power play goal in the third, with Muller on the assist. 
 
Switzerland outshot Sweden 47 to 35 
 
 
 

