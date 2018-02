Sean Haffey was shooting the women’s giant slalom for Getty Images when Switzerland’s Lara Gut lost control and took a spill.

As Gut slid out-of-control towards a pack of photographers, Haffey managed to keep his composure and capture an incredible image.

Comedian Leslie Jones, watching on television, was reminded why she never got into skiing as she viewed the crash:

The second run of women’s giant slalom is scheduled for 11:45 p.m. ET: