Stolen Twin Valley School bus crashes in Trotwood

By Published:
A stolen Twin Valley Schools bus crashed in Trotwood (Photo: Bear Everett)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen school bus crashed early Wednesday morning in Trotwood.

Englewood Police Dispatch says authorities began chasing the bus in Brookville around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The bus refused to stop for authorities, before eventually hitting a car and crashing in the front yard of a home near the intersection of W. Main Street and Oak Street. The crash happened just minutes after the chase began.

Stolen Twin Valley School Bus

Authorities say the bus was stolen from Twin Valley Schools in Preble County.

No injuries were reported.

2 NEWS is working to learn if anyone was arrested in connection with the stolen bus or the chase.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s