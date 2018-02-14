Stolen Twin Valley School bus crashes in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen school bus crashed early Wednesday morning in Trotwood.

Englewood Police Dispatch says authorities began chasing the bus in Brookville around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The bus refused to stop for authorities, before eventually hitting a car and crashing in the front yard of a home near the intersection of W. Main Street and Oak Street. The crash happened just minutes after the chase began.

Authorities say the bus was stolen from Twin Valley Schools in Preble County.

No injuries were reported.

2 NEWS is working to learn if anyone was arrested in connection with the stolen bus or the chase.

