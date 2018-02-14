Sui and Han lead pairs field, Team USA’s Knierims in 14th

Reigning world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong from China lead the field after the pairs’ short program on Wednesday, setting them up for China’s first pairs gold medal since 2010.

Their emotional, solid short program to K.D. Lang’s “Hallelujah” scored 82.39 points.

Reigning European champions Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov sit second with 81.68 points. They represent the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Already gold medalists at these Games with Canada in the team event, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford skated “tentatively,” according to skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. The two-time world champions currently sit in third place with 76.82 points.

Duhamel had a reality check right before her skate, dropping her phone into a toilet. And then she almost got on the wrong bus to the wrong venue, but she was saved in the nick of time by a rival.

North Korea’s skaters, Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik set a personal best in the short program, scoring 69.40 and qualifying to move onto the free skate. Last summer, they trained with Duhamel and Radford in Montreal. The North Koreans are currently in 11th place and will skate again in Wednesday’s free skate.

The only married pair in the field, Team USA’s Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, scored 65.55 points and finished the short program in 14th place. They’ll also move onto the free skate on Wednesday.

They contributed their short and long programs to the team event, helping Team USA win bronze medals. It’s already Valentine’s Day in PyeongChang due to the time difference, and Chris came prepared with a surprise.

Earlier in the night, Harley Windsor became Australia’s first Indigenous Winter Olympian. You can see more on how he paired up with Russian-born Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya below.

After the action, dive into the in-depth coverage of the pairs’ short program on Olympic Ice, featuring figure skating analysts Kristi Yamaguchi, Charlie White and Ben Agosto.