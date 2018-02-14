Video of scary clown spotted in Albuquerque goes viral

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — It was a huge horror movie hit. Now video of a scary clown in Albuquerque’s Bosque is becoming a hit and has a lot of people wanting to know the story behind it.

Even if you’ve never seen the movie “It,” you recognize the haunting clown Pennywise, but the man in costume said he wasn’t there to scare anyone.

People go to the Bosque to walk their dogs, ride their bikes or enjoy a nice run.

“It’s really beautiful and peaceful out here,” one dog walker said.

So the last thing they expect to see is a clown, sitting alone at a picnic table.

“My dog is part pit bull so it be kind of funny to see Hank and we’d chase after him and see how scary he really is,” said Cody Nethers.

“I’m not afraid of clowns. I don’t have that phobia. And big fan of Steven King movies so I’d be really excited to see Pennywise,” another person said.

The Pennywise impersonator was spotted in the Bosque on Sunday, and those who saw him were caught off guard to say the least.

He even got the attention of 93.3 radio personalities Carlos and Kiki.

“He looks scary, oh he’s so scary,” they said.

The man’s real name is Everett Wilbanks. He says someone even reported him to the police while he was roaming the Bosque on Sunday.

“I went up to them and they assured me I wasn’t doing anything illegal and they said it was weird,” Wilbanks said.

When he’s not covered in clown makeup, he works in construction. Wilbanks said he was meeting a photographer in the Bosque for a cosplay photoshoot.

“Cosplay is when you act in costume,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks said he’s used to people freaking out at first, but eventually they approach him.

“It is a scary costume, but I’m not a scary person,” Wilbanks said.

He said he dresses up as Pennywise to bring laughter and entertainment.

“Clown lives matter too. Not all clown are scary,” Wilbanks said.

Still, Willbanks has this word of advice if you ever encounter a clown that is too close for comfort:

“If one is stalking you get away,” Wilbanks said.

Willbanks said he made that costume himself. He said he mostly wears it for events like Comic-Con, but in October he wears it pretty much all month long for Halloween.

That video of “It” in the Bosque has already garnered almost 150,000 views since it was posted on Sunday.