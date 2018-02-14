Watch every USA snowboarding medal win at 2018 Winter Olympics

The U.S. Olympic snowboard team is racking up some serious hardware in PyeongChang after winning four gold medals (and five total medals) in the first four competitions.

All the medal-winning runs from Team USA snowboarders can be found below.

Men’s Slopestyle

Gold: Red Gerard, United States

Silver: Max Parrot, Canada

Bronze: Mark McMorris, Canada

Women’s Slopestyle

Gold: Jamie Anderson, United States

Silver: Laurie Blouin, Canada

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi, Finland

Women’s Halfpipe

Gold: Chloe Kim, United States

Silver: Liu Jiayu, China

Bronze: Arielle Gold, United States

Men’s Halfpipe

Gold: Shaun White, United States

Silver: Ayumu Hirano, Japan

Bronze: Scotty James, Australia