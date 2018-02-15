Accident closes SB I-75 at Dryden Road

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Dryden Road.

Police have all the lanes are closed due to a car accident. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports there is an accident in the southbound lanes of I-75 at Nicholas Road.

Police on the scene would not confirm whether anyone was injured or killed in the crash but an officer did say a van from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is on the scene.

It is not known at this time how many people are involved in the crash or if they are injured.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s