Accident closes SB I-75 at Dryden Road

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Dryden Road.

Police have all the lanes are closed due to a car accident. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports there is an accident in the southbound lanes of I-75 at Nicholas Road.

Police on the scene would not confirm whether anyone was injured or killed in the crash but an officer did say a van from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is on the scene.

It is not known at this time how many people are involved in the crash or if they are injured.

